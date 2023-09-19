Bonnie and Mike Palm have been chosen to preside over Baraboo Oktoberfest as Fest Masters on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Mike Palm, has been active in the Baraboo community for decades, including three terms as mayor from 2012-21. He has been involved with and/or served on the board of directors of multiple civic and government organizations.

Bonnie Palm, in addition to serving as first lady of Baraboo during Mike’s tenure as mayor, also has been deeply involved in the community, on boards, as volunteer and on committees.

Oktoberfest will be held from 3:30-9 p.m. at Circus World in Baraboo.

The Palms will kick off the festivities by tapping the golden keg after riding into Circus World on a motorized rickshaw at 3:30 p.m. After the opening act – Big Griffy Jim and the Polka Dots – perform the Palms will preside over a costume contest and a stein-holding contest. Then the headliners – local favorites Gold Dust Women – will close out the evening.

For information visit oktoberfestbaraboo.com.