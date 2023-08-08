Dr. Benjamin Cooper, joins the staff at Sauk Prairie Healthcare on the orthopedic team.

He is a general orthopedic surgeon, treating people of all ages for a variety of orthopedic conditions. He recently completed a fellowship in shoulder reconstruction and sports medicine.

“His additional training will allow us to offer a number of new surgical procedures, including hip labral repair and reconstruction, knee cartilage restoration, and osteotomies for limb alignment. Additionally, he will expand our portfolio of shoulder care to the region,” Shawn Lerch, CEO, Sauk Prairie Healthcare, said.

Dr. Cooper is one of only a few surgeons in Southern Wisconsin who received special training to perform these surgeries.

Originally from Wisconsin Rapids, Cooper went to college at the University of Minnesota, earning bachelors and master’s degrees in biomedical engineering. He went on to medical school at New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York, and did his residency in orthopedic surgery at the University of Kansas School of Medicine. It was through his residency, that he connected with Sauk Prairie Healthcare.

To schedule an appointment, call Orthopedic Associates at 608-643-2471.