The Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce will utilize the city-owned Henry Street Parking Lot for Farmers Market events on Tuesdays and Saturdays from May 1 until Nov. 1. City ordinance was amended to restrict public parking in this lot from 3-8 p.m. Tuesdays and from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays during these months.
Ordinance change accommodates Farmers Market
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — The class of 2023 valedictorian is Taryn Smits, the daughter of Christa and Troy Smits. She has held leadership roles as a…
