Rebecca Kirch, program coordinator for 6:8, spoke to the Optimists on July 19 about a program under consideration to help families facing short-term emergencies keep their children out of the foster care system and their families together, Safe Families For Children. For more information, visit safefamilieswi.org. Optimist members Joy Pulsfus, left, and Jeff Boll, right, flank Kirch after the meeting.