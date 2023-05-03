On April 19, Sauk Prairie Area Literacy Council Board president Renee Thums, left, speaks to the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club and member Cynthia Odden about literacy, and that most of their “learners” have goals such as being able to attend a parent-teacher conference or go to a medical appointment without an interpreter, or to be able to get a better job to help their family. To learn more, email Heather Cole at hcole@pdslibrary.org or call 608-643-8318.