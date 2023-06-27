Lindsey Giese, executive director of River Arts, Inc., with Sauk Prairie Optimist Club member Bart Mauch on June 21 where she updated the SP Optimists about RAI’s latest endeavor, Leola Hall, which will have its grand opening on Sept. 9. Leola Hall, an extension of the River Arts Center on Ninth Street, is a flexible event space, sometimes called a “Black Box,” that can host smaller shows than the River Arts Center main stage and larger than the 60-70 person capacity of the River Arts on Water.