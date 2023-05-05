On display at the Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., for the month of May is the Portage High School Student Art Exhibit. PHS art teachers Lorisa Harvey, left, and Amy Zeihen prepare for the show on Wednesday. The public is invited to view the exhibit in person from today through May 26. PCA is open from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. An Opening Reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. today. The reception and gallery are free and open to the public. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.