Service men and women

Cody C. Alt, Sgt., Sgt. U.S. Marine Corps, Motor Transport Maintenance Chief, Combat Logistics Company 16, stationed in Yuma, Arizona. He is the son of Duane and Dawn Alt, and Carla Alt, all of Prairie du Sac. He is a 2004 graduate of Sauk Prairie High School and joined the Marine Corps in 2007.

Daniel H. Haag, Airman U.S. Navy, is stationed at NAS Jacksonville, Florida. He is the son of Dave Haag and Nancy and Bruce Culver, and brother of Amy Hutter all of Prairie du Sac. He is a 2001 graduate of Sauk Prairie High School.

Paul F. Anthony, Jr., U.S. Marine Corps, was recently promoted to Lance Corporal. He is stationed with the headquarters squadron of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina. He is the son of Dianne and Paul Anthony of Sauk City. He is a 2017 graduate of Sauk Prairie High School.

Jordan M. Breunig, Pvt., Army National Guard, graduated from basic combat training at Fort Sill, Lawton, Oklahoma. He is the son of Craig and Kelly Breunig, Sauk City.

Kurt Caldwell, Sgt., Wisconsin Army National Guard, Reedsburg Charlie Troop 105th Cavalry Unit, residing in Sauk City with his family.

Victor Duenow, Lt., is a U.S. Naval Aviator completing a tour of duty as a Sr. Helicopter Flight Instructor at Whiting Field, Milton, Florida. He is assigned to the USS Theodore Roosevelt, CVN-71 in Norfolk, Virginia. He is the son of Russ and Afton Duenow, formerly of Prairie du Sac (now living in Fredericksburg, Virginia.).

Sara C. Forman, Senior Airman, Air Force, is stationed at Dover Air Force Base as an aerospace ground equipment journeyman. She is the daughter of Teressa Forman, of Sauk City and David and Heide Forman, of Mount Horeb.

Tom Hankins Jr., Sgt. 1st Class, Army Reserves, is member of the FEMA Region V, Emergency Preparedness Liaison Office-Wisconsin Team. Hankins is son of Tom and Erleen Hankins, of Prairie du Sac.

Ryan M. Hanson, Col., is currently serving as chief, civil affairs & humanitarian assistance for Caribbean, Central & South America, is past commander, U.S. Army Garrison, Fort Jackson, South Carolina; past commander of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Ft. Hood, Texas. His operational deployments include Pakistan, Philippines, Afghanistan and Poland. A 1991 graduate of Sauk Prairie High School, he is the son of Robert and Diane Hanson of Prairie du Sac.

Nathan Hutter, Chief Petty Officer, U.S. Navy, deployed to non-disclosed location. He is the son of Greg and Alice Hutter of Prairie du Sac.

Shaun M. Jones, Pvt., Army Reserve. Jones is the son of Kim Jones, of Merrimac.

Valerie A. Kalscheur, Airman 1st Class, Air National Guard, graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. Kalscheur is the daughter of Dan Kalscheur of Lodi and Cherie Lane of Prairie du Sac.

Mikail Koci, Pfc., is stationed at Ft. Wainwright, Alaska. He is the son of Sandra Breunig and John Koci. He is a 2008 graduate of Sauk Prairie High School.

Austin McGuine, 1st Lt., is attending the Armor Basic Officer Leaders Course at Fort Benning, Georgia. Upon completion, he will be station at Fort Knox, Kentucky. He is a 2008 Sauk Prairie High School graduate and a 2012 graduate of St. Norbert College with a bachelor of arts in political science.

Joshua V. Meier, Staff Sgt., is stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Meier is the son of Cathy and Doug Wirth and Vince and Jenny Meier, of Sauk City.

Brett Newsome, Sgt. 1st Class, Army National Guard, 32nd Red Arrow division, is stationed in Bagdad for his second tour. He is the son of Darlene (Pietsch) Newsome and the late Charles Newsome.

Gregory J. Palmer, SSG Army National Guard, returned from his second tour overseas. He is a 2007 Lodi High School graduate and a 2016 Upper Iowa University graduate. He is the son of Randy and Maureen Palmer and husband of Brooke Palmer of Merrimac.

Justin W. Padley, Airman, Air National Guard, completed basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. Padley is the son of Bill and Sharon Padley of Lodi.

Kevin C. Pelletier, Army ROTC, has graduated from the program at Fort Lewis, Tacoma, Washington. He is the son of Marion S. Pelletier of Williamsport, Maryland, and Kevin J. Pelletier of Lodi. He is a 2004 graduate of Williamsport High School.

Jason Randall, 1st Lt., in the Army Reserves, based out of Eau Claire. He is a registered nurse. He is the son of Sandi and David Randall, of Balsalm Lake and the son-in-law of Ronald and Jane Beloungy, of Prairie du Sac.

Nicole Randall, 2nd Lt. with the 452nd Army Reserve Unit in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She will be performing as a registered nurse with the unit. She is the daughter of Ronald and Jane Beloungy of Prairie du Sac and wife of Jason Randall.

Eric N. Ringelstetter, Lt. Col., F-35 instructor pilot in the U.S. Air Force, stationed at Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix, Arizona. He is a 2001 Sauk Prairie High graduate, 2005 University of Colorado – Boulder graduate, masters in Advanced Military Studies from SAMS, Ft. Leavenworth, Kansas, and son of Nick and Kay Ringelstetter of Prairie du Sac.

Travis B. Rosmann, Sgt. Second deployment to Iraq. He has a sister living in Sauk City.

Joseph T. Saulys, Airman, Air Force, graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. He is stationed at Incirlik, Turkey. He is the son of Tom and Gail Saulys of Prairie du Sac and a 2008 graduate of Sauk Prairie High School.

Jodi Schneider, Drill Sgt., U.S. Army Reserves, is stationed out of Milwaukee, 95th Division, 334 Battalion. She is the daughter of Robert and Sue Hager of Prairie du Sac. She is a 2005 graduate of Sauk Prairie High School.

Carol Sorg, ADAN, stationed in Ridge Crest, California.

Craig G. Sternberg, Lance Cpl., is stationed at Norfolk, Virginia. He is the son of Roy and Pam Sternberg, of Prairie du Sac.

Randall E. Stiemke, Airman, Air National Guard, graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. He is the son of Sandra Stiemke of Loganville.

Jackson Mellum, PFC, U.S. Marine Corps is stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. He is the Son of Troy and Christan and the Brother of Madi Mellum.