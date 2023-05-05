May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Mental Health is an essential part of our overall health and well-being.

To address this need, the Sauk County Health & Wellness Steering Committee has partnered with CredibleMind to bring citizens free and confidential access to the largest library of mental health and well-being resources. Whether you're experiencing anxiety or depression, want to tackle that “something-isn’t-right” feeling, or want to maintain your current level of well-being, CredibleMind is for everyone and has thousands of different resources like podcasts, apps, articles and videos to help you get started on your personal self-care journey.

CredibleMind offers access to more than a dozen scientifically proven assessments that help you understand your own mental health covering topics like anxiety, depression, meditation, burnout, and substance use; thousands of expert-reviewed apps, podcasts, books, articles, and videos across hundreds of mental health topics; and tools that help you focus on building skills to thrive mentally and emotionally at work, with your family and friends and in your community.

Get started at https://saukcounty.crediblemind.com.