The Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., will display Windsor artist Don Gruenweller's exhibit of Land Sky Sea, sponsored by Electric 1 in September. The gallery is free and open to the public from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1-29.
A free opening reception will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday.
Gruenweller's process-oriented work leads to experimentation with various techniques exploring the limits of materials such as acrylic paint, ink, altered digital photographs, rusty metal, antique magazines, flea market treasures, and found objects. He enjoys making large, brightly colored, highly textured, abstract paintings of landscapes, seascapes, and imaginary planets.
For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.