The Beaver Dam High School Scholarship Committee recognizes donors who have provided new scholarships and those who have increased their award. Senior awards and scholarships totaling almost $136,000 will be presented at a special program on May 17.

The new and increased awards and scholarships are from left, Russ Tronsen, BDHS; Wendy Gosdeck, Hunter T. Scheel Memorial Scholarship; Patrick Lutz, Dodge County Historical Society, Inc. Scholarship; Nate Wilke, BDHS Committee chair. Other new or increased awards are from Community Care Daycare in Beaver Dam, Community Care Early Care Education Scholarship; the Edgerton family, Ronald B. and Alice K. Edgerton Family Scholarship.

Donations to the BDHS scholarship program are welcome. For more information, contact the high school administrative office at 885-7313, ext. 2109.