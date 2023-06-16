The Wisconsin Bankers Foundation, the non-profit arm of the Wisconsin Bankers Association, awarded Morgan Nelson with a $2,000 2023 Spring Scholarship on May 26.

Four scholarships are awarded annually to graduating high school seniors, current college students, or adults pursing higher education at an accredited Wisconsin college, university, or technical college. Recipients are chosen based on their academic achievements, community involvement, career goals, and financial literacy.

Originally from Beaver Dam, Nelson completed her bachelor’s degree in computer science at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Beginning in the fall of 2023, Nelson will pursue her master’s degree in computer science at UW-Madison.

Nelson previously completed two summer internships at Horicon Bank in Beaver Dam and now serves as the bank’s programming assistant. Given her experience in the banking industry, Nelson aims to study human computer interaction with the goal of creating and introducing new forms of technologies to the industry.

For more information on the annual scholarship, visit wisbankfoundation.org.