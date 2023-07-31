Juneau County residents may submit their idea to improve their community and receive up to $30,000 to make it happen. In 2023, bring your neighbors together to host a clean-up - safe trash and/or abandoned waste clean-up events, support wildlife and healthy environments, renovate a park, develop a community garden, create a mural painting, or anything that benefits the community and is available to the public.

At least three community projects across the county will be funded, or as funding is available. Projects must be completed by Sept. 30, 2024. Money can be used to pay for a dumpster, food – not alcohol, and any other needed supplies.

All submissions will be reviewed by members of the Juneau County Affordable Housing Community Action Team. Projects will be graded based on community member involvement, community impact, location in the county, and any matching funds.

Priority applications are due by Aug. 18. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis after, as funds allow.

For more information, the application, and grading rubric visit https://bit.ly/3Y77Udt.

Direct questions to Alysha Basel at abasel@co.juneau.wi.us or call 608-847-9373.