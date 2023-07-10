The family of Jerome “Jerry” Schulz donated $2,785 in his memory to fund health care, nursing and non-nursing, scholarships which are given each year by Partners of Reedsburg Area Medical Center on July 6. From left, Phyllis Thieding, Nan Schulz, Jerry’s wife, and Emily Herritz. For more information about volunteering or the healthcare scholarship program, contact Carey Craker at 608-768-6247.