Powered Up Baraboo will host a native plant fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, or while supplies last, in the Wise Picnic Shelter at the Maxwell-Potter Conservancy, 700 Hill St., Baraboo. Purchases can be paid for by cash or check only.

Plants that support pollinators in their yards will include butterfly weed, golden Alexander, New England aster, pale purple coneflower, purple prairie clover, rattlesnake master, rough blazing star, white false indigo, wild blue phlox, and wild geranium. The plants are from Taylor Creek Restoration Nurseries in Brodhead.

Powered Up Baraboo is a local non-profit group seeking to promote the use of energy conservation, renewable energy, and sustainable practices in the Baraboo area. This includes helping area residents reduce the portion of their yards covered by lawn, thus reducing the amount of mowing and chemicals frequently applied to lawns.

“The more lawn we can replace with native plants,” said Lena Nissley, Powered Up Baraboo board member and organizer of the plant sale, “the more we are adding to the biodiversity of plant life in our yards. These plants evolved in this region. Once established, native plants don’t need the fertilizers, pesticides, or the labor often needed to keep a lawn looking green and manicured.”

Proceeds will help fund local educational and advocacy work. For more information, visit poweredupbaraboo.org.