The 500-900 blocks of N. Spring Street will be closed to traffic through Friday. The detour will direct thru-traffic from Park Avenue to University Avenue and from University Avenue to N. Spring Street. There will be limited access for local traffic only.
N. Spring Street closed for utility work
