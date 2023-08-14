Country music artist Chris Lane will perform from 8-9:30 p.m. Thursday on the Moraine Park Main Stage of the Dodge County Fairgrounds. Attendees will receive free general concert admission with their paid admission to the fair.

The singer/songwriter will feature three No. 1 hits, including “Big, Big Plans,” “I Don’t Know About You” and “Fix.” Each has reached platinum or double platinum status. Hits like these have scored nominations at the ACM Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards and the Radio Disney Music Awards.

Fair tickets available at the gate for $10 before noon or $15 after. Attendees can purchase a season pass in advance of the Aug. 16-20 fair for $35. Season passes purchased at the fair for $40.

Children, 9 and younger, are admitted for free with a paid adult. Advanced tickets are available at Dodge County Banks, Leroy Meats in Horicon and Fox Lake, Beaver Dam and Juneau Piggly Wiggly, Beaver Dam Food Pride and the Dodge County Fair Office.

Advance tickets are now available online at scan2scan.com/show/dodge-county-fair. Purchasers will show their QR code ticket for the ticket to be scanned at the gate.