ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA – National Milk Producers Federation president and CEO Jim Mulhern will retire from his position at the end of the year, concluding a decade of service leading the organization and capping a 45-year career in U.S. agricultural and dairy policy, according to a June 6 press release.

Mulhern, a Portage native, began his career in 1979, working for a Midwest dairy cooperative. Then went to Washington to work on Capitol Hill in 1982, where he began with NMPF in 1985, directing the organization’s government affairs activities and shaping NMPF strategy in the face of earlier farm crises.

He returned to Capitol Hill in 1990, to serve as chief of staff to Wisconsin Sen. Herb Kohl. Following that, he was a partner at Fleishman-Hillard, an international communications firm, and managing partner of Watson/Mulhern LLC, a life sciences communications and public affairs firm that focused on food and agriculture policy challenges.

Mulhern leaves NMPF in a commanding position, with the organization spearheading a once-a-generation update of federal milk marketing orders and advancing both a fairer economic and regulatory environment for dairy farmers and a more transparent marketplace for consumers amid the proliferation of plant-based dairy imposters.

The topic of naming a new top executive at NMPF will be discussed at NMPF’s Board Meeting in Arlington, Virginia.