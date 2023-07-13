Kurt Muchow has been elected to the Community First Bank Board of Directors, according to a July 14 press release.

Muchow has more than 40 years of experience at Vierbicher Associates, Inc. serving as a community development consultant to Wisconsin municipalities. He was a principal and served as the chairman of the Board, managed Vierbicher’s Reedsburg, and Prairie du Chien offices, and was also director of business development. He continues to work part-time for Vierbicher.

He is a graduate of Reedsburg High School and has associate degrees in civil engineering and natural resources. He holds a Certified Economic Development Finance Professional designation through the National Development Council.

He is involved in the Reedsburg Economic Development Commission, Sauk County Development Corporation, and the Town of Excelsior where he resides with his wife.

CFB has 10 offices including Baraboo, Reedsburg, Richland Center, Boscobel, Muscoda, Platteville, Livingston, Fennimore, Prairie du Chien, and Lancaster.