FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College was named a sub-recipient of the Nursing, Equity, Expansion, and Training program funding by Forward Careers, Inc., qualifying the college for a $683,387 grant to cover salary, fringe, and benefits of two full-time faculty positions– nursing and nursing assistant.

In May, Forward Careers, Inc. was awarded a $2.4 million Nursing Expansion Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to support training programs and to diversify the pipeline of nursing professionals while advancing equity and creating pathways for workers to fill these jobs and improve the nation’s health care system.

The NEXT program will be implemented over the next five years as a collaborative initiative between Forward Careers, MPTC, and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, and will help to provide health care career pathways for 165 future nurses. The program will tackle the need for more nurses and other health care related occupations through a multi-facet approach based on innovative strategies and training activities that have proven to be successful, and participants will be assessed and placed into one of three tracks that lead to skills training and employment, while receiving career planning services, supportive services, and job placement assistance.

For occupational skills training, MPTC and UW-O are finalizing plans for a 1+2+1 program, which will allow students the opportunity to receive both an associate degree in nursing and a bachelor of science in nursing over four years. This partnership will give students the option to enter the nursing workforce sooner and at a lower cost, while at the same time completing their bachelor's degree. Details surrounding the 1+2+1 program are expected to be finalized by the start of the fall semester.

For more information, visit dol.gov/newsroom/releases/eta/eta20230511-0.