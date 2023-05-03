Human trafficking is happening right here, in cities, suburbs, and rural areas. The new movie, “It’s Happening Right Here,” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. May 9 at St. Aloysius School Gym, 115 Madison St., Sauk City. Parents, high school students and middle school students are invited. Childcare will be available; email mhmdivinemercy@gmail.com in advance.

This one-hour documentary will examine the methods and media used by human traffickers and preventative tools that can be easily used. Human trafficking is the misuse of other people. This often happens for the purpose of sexual exploitation or forced labor. Human traffickers prey on people of all ages, backgrounds, and nationalities. Research indicates that the incident rate of sex trafficking has increased by 40% in the United States in the past three years.