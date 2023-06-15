FOND DU LAC — Moraine Park Technical College awarded its annual Business and Industry Partner Awards on April 26. All the nominees were invited to attend and celebrate the valued partnerships of 2022.

The college’s Economic and Workforce Development recognizes five partnership awards each year: Excellence in Partnership, Employer of the Year, Innovation, New Partner of the Year and Workforce Development Champion.

“The Business Partner Awards were created as a way to recognize and show our appreciation for the employers in our district,” JoAnn Hall, dean of economic and workforce development at Moraine Park, said. “It takes a village, and when you grow, we grow and our community grows. Thank you for being part of our village.”

The Excellence in Partnership award is given to an organization involved in several areas of the college including advisory committees, foundation donations, Handshake, EWD contracts, and boot camp internships. The 2022 recipient is BCI Burke.

BCI Burke is active in two Moraine Park advisory committees: IT Applications Developer and Interactive Media Design, contributing their industry knowledge to the growth of the college’s students and program curriculum. They are donors to the college’s AIR Center; annual Excellence Fund, which supports scholarships and new programs; and the Forming Alliances to Cultivate Talent scholarship fund. BCI Burke also made an in-kind donation of bike racks near the Fond du Lac Campus main entrance.

The Employer of the Year award is given to an employer who has made a significant investment in their staff through a partnership with MPTC. The 2022 award recipient is Kreilkamp Trucking for the Wisconsin Regional Truck Driving Academy Partnership.

The Innovation Award is given to an organization that implemented an innovative solution to a workforce challenge. The 2022 award recipient is Whisker, for finding creative solutions to meet their workforce needs.

Whisker identified several instances of employees who were experiencing homelessness. Once they identified that this was a need, they also found ways to help these employees have access to much-needed resources such as showers via a voucher at the YMCA, food and housing.

The New Partner of the Year Award is given to an organization that supports Moraine Park through contributions, sponsorships, or involvement for the first time. The 2022 award recipient is Karavan Trailers for partnering with the college for the first time in fall 2022.

Karavan began this partnership with frontline supervisory training to help increase the business’s productivity as well as increase supervisors’ confidence in themselves as leaders. Karavan requested that the training be offered in both English and Spanish–a first for MPTC–for a total of 64 hours of training.

The Workforce Development Champion Award is given to an individual focused on improving the skills and retention of personnel in the region and has positively impacted workforce issues around recruitment, training, and career development. The 2022 award recipient is Mark Lasky, CEO of Sadoff Iron and Metal.

Lasky has been a CEO speaker for the STRAT program sharing his leadership journey and philosophy. Sadoff identified an increase in retirements in leadership positions, so they partnered with MPTC to provide employees with leadership training and on the Industrial Maintenance Boot Camp.