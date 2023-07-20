FOND DU LAC — The Moraine Park District Board swore in three members at the July 10 board meeting. Mike Schwab of Jackson, Diane Guerrero of Beaver Dam and Melissa Kescenovitz of West Bend, will serve three-year terms ending in June 2026.

Kescenovitz and Guerrero will serve as additional members, and Schwab will serve as an elected official member. The board officers for the 2023-24 year are Tom Hopp of West Bend, chairperson; Bur Zeratsky of Green Lake, vice chairperson; Sara Hintz of Beaver Dam, treasurer; Mike Schwab of Jackson, secretary.