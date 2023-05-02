The Columbia County Dairy Promotion Committee will host the Columbia County - Moo-Day Brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Darian Acres, W4598 Highway G, Rio.

Menu includes Pizza Hut pizza, grilled cheese, milk, yogurt, cheese and ice cream sundaes.

Admission is $9 for ages 11 to adult; $5 for ages 4-10; free for children ages 3 and younger with a paying adult. Save $1 for each donation of a non-perishable food item - one per person.

Activities include entertainment, antique tractors, pedal tractor pull, wagon rides, balloon artist, children's games, petting zoo and cloggers.

For more information, contact Debi Stiemke at 608-635-2858 or Marianne McMillan at 608-697-1152.