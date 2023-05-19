The Model United Nations Club at Baraboo High School, consists of 10 active members, four of whom traveled to Northwestern University for the Model United Nations conference held April 13-16.

MUN focuses on studying international conflicts and global initiatives to solve world problems and members learn how to research their assigned country, how to persuade an audience through public speaking, and how to utilize parliamentary procedure in their assigned committees. These committees allow students to further their interest in humanitarian, scientific, and economic issues relevant to the world.

BHS delegates, Brent Littlegeorge, Ignas Dauksys, Gabriel Hassebrock, and Ally Southall, competed and Dauksys, in the role of Ida Fauziyah in the Leaving Jakarta Committee, won Outstanding Delegate - the second highest award a delegate can win.

Littlegeorge and Hassebrock held prestigious roles as a members of the press core reporting for the New York Times, and as Safra Catz on the Disney Board of Directors, respectively. Southall, a freshmen delegate, participated in the Green Belt Committee. Delegates train and attend as a team, but they compete individually in their own events. To win, schools must have many delegates win one of four awards in their individual events, which are called committees.