Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation will provide older adult Mental Health First Aid training, a one-day course that prepares attendees for the unique experiences and needs of adults older than age 65, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston.

Attendees will learn a 5-step Action Plan that guides them through the process of reaching out, offering appropriate support, and connecting older adults with available resources. Led by a certified instructor while emphasizing hope for recovery.

The class includes a discussion of life changes that occur in older adults; a discussion of the specific risk factors faced by older adults, such as chronic health conditions; how to discern the difference between talking about death and suicidal ideation; a breakdown of psychosis, dementia, and delirium; how to communicate effectively with those who need help while using respectful language; how to combat the stigma around substance-related problems in the older adult population.

Families, caretakers, nursing staff, and employers are encouraged to attend. This training is free for anyone in the community.

Pre-registration is required and seating is limited. To register, visit the “Calendar of Events” at milebluff.com or call Katie at 608-847-2735.