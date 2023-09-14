Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation will provide older adult Mental Health First Aid training, a one-day course that prepares attendees for the unique experiences and needs of adults older than age 65, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston.
Attendees will learn a 5-step Action Plan that guides them through the process of reaching out, offering appropriate support, and connecting older adults with available resources. Led by a certified instructor while emphasizing hope for recovery.
The class includes a discussion of life changes that occur in older adults; a discussion of the specific risk factors faced by older adults, such as chronic health conditions; how to discern the difference between talking about death and suicidal ideation; a breakdown of psychosis, dementia, and delirium; how to communicate effectively with those who need help while using respectful language; how to combat the stigma around substance-related problems in the older adult population.
People are also reading…
Families, caretakers, nursing staff, and employers are encouraged to attend. This training is free for anyone in the community.
Pre-registration is required and seating is limited. To register, visit the “Calendar of Events” at milebluff.com or call Katie at 608-847-2735.