The Merrimac Ferry has resumed operations for the season.

After weeks of delays due to mechanical issues, the ferry is again transporting people and vehicles across the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties.

The mechanical issues that delayed operations from starting were found during test runs, with the ferry stalling in the middle of the river.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said needed parts arrived earlier than expected, allowing the free service to begin for the season.

For more information, visit https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/travel/water/merrimac/default.aspx.