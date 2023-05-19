The Baraboo Veterans Memorial Committee has scheduled events observing Memorial Day on Monday.
9 a.m., Flowers on the Water, River Walk Bridge off Water Street
10 a.m., Veteran's Classic Car Ride, downtown Baraboo
11 a.m., Ceremony at Walnut Hill Cemetery
In the event of bad weather, the Flowers on the Water ceremony and the Veteran's Classic Car Ride will be cancelled. The observance ceremony will be at the Civic Center, 124 Second St., Baraboo, followed by the salute to the deceased at the Honor Roll.