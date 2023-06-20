MAYVILLE — Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a definitive agreement to acquire privately held Mid-States Aluminum Corp. for a total consideration of about $96 million, subject to customary adjustments. The proposed acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Wisconsin-based MSA is a vertically integrated manufacturer of custom aluminum extrusions and fabrications offering value-added services that include design, engineering, extrusions, fabrication, anodizing and finishing, assembly, and packaging. For nearly 60 years, MSA has served major OEMs in the building and construction, recreational, medical, agriculture, transportation and other diverse end-markets. MSA operates two state-of-the-art facilities in Fond du Lac that include about 325,000 square-feet of manufacturing space.

“MSA is an established provider of aluminum extrusions, whose history of growth and innovation, attractive margin profile, deep customer relationships and diverse end-markets are highly complementary to our existing business,” said Jag Reddy, president and chief executive officer. “Upon closing of the acquisition, MSA will be immediately accretive, excluding transaction costs, to MEC’s earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow.”

“Our acquisition of MSA will accelerate the expansion of MEC’s capabilities into lightweight materials fabrication, a designated strategic priority highlighted within our MBX value creation framework,” said Reddy. “MSA’s state-of-the-art design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities are highly complementary to our existing operations, providing a platform for higher-margin profitable growth within growing adjacent markets.”

“We are excited to welcome MSA’s 250 employees to the MEC family,” concluded Reddy. “Our shared commitment to product innovation, performance excellence, customer-centric relationships and long-term value creation will help us further deliver on our MBX initiatives, while continuing to build a market-leading brand of scale.”