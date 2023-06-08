“We are honored to be named the No. 1 domestic fabricator for another consecutive year,” said Jag Reddy, president and CEO. “This recognition is a testament to our consistent track record of commercial growth, operational excellence and proven ability to drive innovation through close customer collaboration. With the recent launch of MEC Business Excellence, or MBX, our team is building a leading platform capable of serving emerging growth, higher-value adjacent markets, including lightweight materials fabrication, while continuing to leverage our established role as a leading tier-1 supplier to many of the world’s largest industrial OEMs.”