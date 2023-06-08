MAYVILLE — Mayville Engineering Company has been named as the nation’s largest fabricator by Fabricator Magazine for the 13th consecutive year, according to a June 1 press release.
“We are honored to be named the No. 1 domestic fabricator for another consecutive year,” said Jag Reddy, president and CEO. “This recognition is a testament to our consistent track record of commercial growth, operational excellence and proven ability to drive innovation through close customer collaboration. With the recent launch of MEC Business Excellence, or MBX, our team is building a leading platform capable of serving emerging growth, higher-value adjacent markets, including lightweight materials fabrication, while continuing to leverage our established role as a leading tier-1 supplier to many of the world’s largest industrial OEMs.”
MEC operates 20 manufacturing facilities strategically located near its customers in seven states and has built strong customer relationships with leading OEMs across multiple major end markets.
For more information, visit mecinc.com.