MBE CPAs pledged $50,000 to the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation, on July 5, which will be divided and paid out annually over five years.

This donation will establish endowment funds for the seniors of Wisconsin Dells High School, guaranteeing an annual $2,000 scholarship to a graduating senior with aspirations to pursue a major in accounting.

