Annie Heathcote of Mazomanie, competed in the Ms. Wheelchair America competition held Aug. 28-Sept. 3 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She not only earned a spot in the top five finalists, but placed third in the nation, as second runner up, also earning the Best Speech Award. Her message is “Caring Is Caregiving.”

“It was an incredibly intense week of judging at the Ms. Wheelchair America competition with so many fierce and fabulous disability advocates, but so rewarding at the same time!” said Heathcote. “It was an honor to represent not only the disability community, but also my state of Wisconsin, my supportive community and hometown of Mazomanie, my faith in Jesus Christ, and my loving friends and family.”