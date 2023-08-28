Mayville Public Library, 111 N. Main St., will host several events in September. For more information, call 920-387-7910 or visit mayville.lib.wi.us.

Saturday: Closed for Labor Day

Monday: Closed for Labor Day

Sept 8: 6-9 p.m., Starry Night: Stories in the Sky, all ages. Six Monarch libraries, staff from Horicon Marsh Education Center, and members of the Northern Cross Science Foundation at the Horicon Marsh Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon, for a fun- filled evening focused on stories in the sky. Activities run 6-8 p.m. and telescope viewing to follow.

Sept 16: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Audubon Days, all ages. Visit the library table at Audubon Days and decorate a slap bracelet.

Sept 19: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Adult Book Club, adults. This Month's book is “The Love of my Life,” by Rosie Walsh; copies are available at the library.

Sept 28: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Genealogy Round Table, adults and children 10 and older. August’s topic is “Gravestone Cleaning - Not Liking the Lichen and other dirt, Uncovering Headstone Information by Cleaning Dirt First.” No experience required, and no registration needed; all who are interested in learning are welcome.

Due to our move, many of our regular programs are postponed until we get settled in the new building. See you there. Our new address will be 234 N. John St., Mayville.

