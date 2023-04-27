Mayville Public Library, 111 N. Main St., will host several events in December. For more information, call 920-387-7910 or visit mayville.lib.wi.us.

Monday: 6-7 p.m., Coloring Club, all ages are welcome materials supplied or bring your own.

Tuesday: 10:30-11:30 a.m., Morning Storytime – Dragon Tales, for children ages 3-6, stories, activities, and a fun craft.

Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Morning Homeschool Hangout, Homeschooling families play games, make a craft, and meet other homeschool families in the area.

Wednesday: 6-7 p.m., Evening Storytime – Dragon Tales, for children ages 3-6, stories, activities, and a fun craft.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Picnic in the Park with the Friends, Support the Library and the Friends of the Mayville Public Library while rummaging around by purchasing lunch, the menu will include pulled pork, hot dogs, and other goodies.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Free Comic Book Day, stop in the library to get a free comic book, while supplies last.

May 8: 6 p.m., Vegetable Gardening, adults can learn about vegetable gardening with Master Gardener Carol Shirk.

May 10: 6-7 p.m., Stuffed Animal Sleepover, for ages 3 and older, bring a stuffed animal to sleep over at the library, enjoy a craft with your stuffy and return Thursday to pick them up.

May 13: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Drop-In Lego Saturday, Legos provided, all ages welcome, no registration needed; just stop in and build.

May 15: 1:30-3 p.m., Afternoon Homeschool Hangout, Homeschooling families play games, make a craft, and meet other homeschool families in the area.

May 16: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Adult Book Club, adults discuss this month’s book “Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson, copies available at the library.

May 17: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Lego Club, Legos provided, ages 4 and older to build and create with Legos, no registration needed, join any time.

May 17: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Part 3 of 3—Dementia Learning Series – Keeping your Mind Healthy, this program with Rob Griesel will discuss how to keep your mind healthy and lower your risk of developing dementia.

May 18: 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., T3 – Make your Own Trading Cards, Teen/Tween Third Thursday – Tweens, ages 9-12, from 5-6 p.m.; and Teens, ages 12-18, from 6-7 p.m.; make your own trading cards with our templates or create your own artist trading cards.

May 20: 9:30-11:30 a.m., Saturday Morning Cartoons, all ages can enjoy a variety of classic and kid-friendly cartoons with snacks available.

May 25: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Genealogy Round Table, for ages 10 and older, no registration needed, join anytime, this month’s topic is “Use a Library Card to Research Your Family Tree.”

May 27 and 29: Closed for holiday