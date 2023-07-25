Mayville Public Library, 111 N. Main St., will host several events in August. For more information, call 920-387-7910 or visit mayville.lib.wi.us.

Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Morning Homeschool Hangout at the Park. Homeschool families can play games, meet other homeschool families, and spend time outdoors at Lion's Point Park. Contact the library with a head count so sufficient supplies can be provided.

Thursday: 5:30-7:30 p.m., Movie at the Library, where ages 13 and older can watch the PG-13 movie based on a past book club book titled “A Man Called Ove,” snacks and drinks available.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Drop-In Lego Saturday for all ages. Legos provided, no registration needed. Just stop in and build.

Monday: 6-7 p.m., Coloring Club for all ages. Relax while coloring and chatting; materials provided, or bring your own.

Aug 8: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Dog Days of Summer for ages 4 and older. Drop in for dog-themed stories and a fun craft.

Aug 9: 6-7 p.m., Dog Days of Summer for ages 4 and older. Drop in for dog-themed stories and a fun craft.

Aug 10: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Jump Rope Fun for ages 4 and older. Jump, snacks, water, and sidewalk chalk. Call or message on social media to hold a spot. In case of rain, event will be rescheduled.

Aug 15: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Adult Book Club for adults. This month's book is “Raft of Stars,” by Andrew J. Graff; copies available at the library.

Aug 16: 3:30-4:30 p.m., Lego Club, ages 4 and up. Build unique Lego creations. No registration needed; Legos provided.

Aug 16: 6-7 p.m., Summer Bird Series Part 3 of 3 - Shorebirds, Wading Birds, and Ducks. Adults and children 10 and older can learn about these water-loving birds and how to recognize them with photographer and bird enthusiast Rick Vant Hoff from Marsh Haven Nature Center.

Aug 17: 5:30-6:30 p.m., T3 – Teen/Tween Third Thursday - Boba Tea Tasting. Tweens & Teens ages 8 to 18 - T3 SUMMER with Tweens & Teens together – advance registration required by Aug. 14 and at least four participants needed to run the program – Bring a reusable straw from summer reading and taste more flavors of boba tea, if one wasn’t earned, disposable straws available.

Aug 21: 1:30-3 p.m., Afternoon Homeschool Hangout at the Park. Homeschooling families can play games, meet other homeschool families, and spend time outdoors at Lion's Point Park. Contact the library with a head count so sufficient supplies can be provided.

Aug 22: 10:30 a.m. to noon, A.M. Pencil Pouch Decorating, ages 4 and older. Decorate your own fabric pencil pouch and be ready for the new school year.

Aug 23: 6-7 p.m., P.M. Pencil Pouch Decorating, ages 4 and older. Decorate your own fabric pencil pouch and be ready for the new school year.

Aug 27: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Genealogy Round Table, adults and children 10 and older – August’s topic is “DNA and Genealogy to Grow your Family Tree,” no experience required, and no registration needed; all who are interested in learning are encouraged and welcome.