MAYVILLE — The mayor of Mayville, John Guinn, will host an open community town hall meeting from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at The Meating Place Restaurant at the Mayville Golf Course, 325 S. German St., Mayville. All are welcome to attend.
Mayville mayor hosts town hall meeting
