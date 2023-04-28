A landmark since 1857, the White Limestone School Building has been listed on the National Registry of Historic Places since 1976. It operated as a public school from 1857 to 1982. The building houses a wide variety of exhibits including the "Iron Country" room chronicling the history of iron mining from 1848 to 1928; the Indian Artifact Collection featuring a collection of objects created for utility and adornment by the area's first inhabitants; the late Photography Room housing a collection of photos and related items which capture the spirit of Mayville, its residents, and Horicon Marsh; the Rock River Baseball League; the Boy Scout collection; the wild game mounts exhibit, and more.