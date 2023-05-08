MAYVILLE — The Mayville Historical Society Museum complex, 1 N. German St., Mayville, opens for the season from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14.

The John Hollenstein Wagon and Carriage Factory Museum houses diverse displays that include wagons, carriages, sleighs, farm implements, the Zuelsdorf Vintage Experimental Airplane, and artifacts that represent Mayville’s history. The museum serves as a repository for city and county historical records, documents and newspapers that are available for public access and research. The complex also features the Hollenstein House, the original 1874 Firehouse Museum and the 1881 Brunke Cigar Factory Museum.

The museum is open to visitors from 1:30-4:30 p.m. the second and fourth Sunday of the month, May through October. Admission is free; donations are accepted to support the museum complex.

For more information or to arrange a special tour, visit mayvillehistoricalsociety.org or call 920-387-2420.