The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 where Tim Eilbes, co-owner of K & B Trees, Lawns and Landscaping, will present a program on “Pruning Trees and Shrubs.” Pruning is probably one of the most confusing landscape tasks for homeowners. Many people aren’t sure what to do or when to do it. Proper pruning is essential for maintaining attractive and healthy trees and shrubs. The practice of pruning can be simplified through an understanding of the basic principles and techniques. Attendees will learn the why, the when, and the types of pruning, including the removal cut, the reduction cut, the heading cut, and removal of dead material.