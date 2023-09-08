The Dodge County Master Gardener Association meets the fourth Thursday of the month at Moraine Park Technical College, 700 Gould St., Beaver Dam, room 307, use entrance K3, but due to construction on campus.
The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 where Tim Eilbes, co-owner of K & B Trees, Lawns and Landscaping, will present a program on “Pruning Trees and Shrubs.” Pruning is probably one of the most confusing landscape tasks for homeowners. Many people aren’t sure what to do or when to do it. Proper pruning is essential for maintaining attractive and healthy trees and shrubs. The practice of pruning can be simplified through an understanding of the basic principles and techniques. Attendees will learn the why, the when, and the types of pruning, including the removal cut, the reduction cut, the heading cut, and removal of dead material.
He has a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a state registered landscape architect who has been in the green industry for 19 years.
The program is free and open to gardeners of all levels of experience and skill. Participants will become familiar with the Master Gardener program and meet others with gardening interests.
For more information, visit http://dodgecountymga.com or email dcwimg@gmail.com.