The Dodge County Master Gardener Association meets the fourth Thursday of the month at Moraine Park Technical College, 700 Gould St., Beaver Dam, room 307, use entrance K3, but due to construction on campus, the location is changed for this meeting only.

The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the at Juneau Public Library, 250 N. Fairfield Ave., Juneau, where Mark Renz will discuss "Invasive Plants: In and Beyond Your Yard."

Invasive plants in landscaped settings can contribute to negative impacts far beyond yards. Attendees will learn about new invasive plants to look for, strategies for managing invasive plants, and landscape alternatives resources that can help to choose non-invasive plants for the yard.

Renz is a professor and extension weed specialist with the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He researches and extends information about the biology and management of invasive plants with more than 20 years of experience with management of invasive plants throughout the United States.

The program is free and open to gardeners of all levels of experience and skill. Participants will become familiar with the Master Gardener program and meet others with gardening interests.

For more information, visit http://dodgecountymga.com or email dcwimg@gmail.com.