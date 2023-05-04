The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25 where Mike Maddox with present a program on "Horticulture Therapy." Maddox, a horticultural therapist-registered with more than 20 years of gardening experience and educational programs with communities, will discuss how with some well thought out steps and focused efforts, gardening can be used as a modality to improve health and well-being. This program introduces participants to key elements of horticultural therapy and the benefits it provides.