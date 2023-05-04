The Dodge County Master Gardener Association meets the fourth Thursday of the month at Moraine Park Technical College, 700 Gould St., Beaver Dam, room 307, use entrance K3.
The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 25 where Mike Maddox with present a program on "Horticulture Therapy." Maddox, a horticultural therapist-registered with more than 20 years of gardening experience and educational programs with communities, will discuss how with some well thought out steps and focused efforts, gardening can be used as a modality to improve health and well-being. This program introduces participants to key elements of horticultural therapy and the benefits it provides.
The program is free and open to gardeners of all levels of experience and skill. Participants will become familiar with the Master Gardener program and meet others with gardening interests.
Due to ongoing construction at the Moraine Park campus, check for updates on room location or entrance at http://dodge.uwex.edu/master-gardener or email dcwimg@gmail.com. For more information, contact the Dodge County UW-Extension office at 920-386-3790.