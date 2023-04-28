FOND DU LAC — An SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital Infusion and Anticoagulation Clinic registered nurse was recognized on April 20 by the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh College of Nursing and the College of Nursing Board of Visitors at the annual Nightingale Awards ceremony.

Kathy Mallmann was among four top Wisconsin nurses and a nurse leader awarded for their outstanding service. For almost 30 years, UW-Oshkosh has hosted this event to honor individuals who embody the spirit of Florence Nightingale and demonstrate excellence in nursing practice, as well as nurse leaders who work in mid-management or supervisory roles.

Mallmann started her nursing career in 1982, working on a medical/surgical floor then moving to obstetrics. She became a certified lactation educator and the lead person for bereavement due to pregnancy loss. During her 17 years working at the same hospital, she also worked in the emergency department and outpatient surgery. In 2013, Mallmann joined SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital in the Anticoagulation and Infusion Clinic and continues today. She has received her certification in anticoagulation management.

She was recognized for being an exemplary patient advocate, strong leader and the go-to resource for guidance on the best way to handle a situation or care.

Other SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac nurses who were nominated include Sara Bresser, SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital Surgical Services; Mel Gallman, SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital Mobile Unit; Desiree Stensrud, SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital Emergency Department and Crystal Stewart, SSM Health Ripon Community Hospital Medical/Surgical.