Madison College – Reedsburg held is pinning ceremony for the spring 2023 graduates of the associate degree nursing program on May 10. Students completed 66 credits in a combination of settings to earn their degree including classroom, online, nursing skills lab, nursing simulation lab and direct patient care in the clinical setting.
Spring graduates include Cassandra Anderson, Richland Center; Abby Bankenbush, Reedsburg; Amber Brooks, Reedsburg; Kayla Ernstmeyer, Baraboo; Erin Hackl, Spring Green; Melissa Herritz, Baraboo; Jen Keppert, Paredeeville; Emma Kozel, Baraboo; Kailey Luke, La Valle; Anna Martinez, Wisconsin Dells; Jamie Molnar, Paredeeville; Robin Ostenson, Portage; Evelyn Sebastian, Prairie du Sac; Alanna Sexton, Montello; Cassandra Whitten, Lyndon Station; Cassidy Winter-Procknow, Wisconsin Dells.