Farmers Mutual Hail recognizes the importance of youth education in the agricultural industry because each generation brings advancements to farming practices and agriculture services that wouldn’t be possible without research and education. That’s why FMH supports the National FFA Organization and donates funds for 20 scholarships every year. FMH commends these young adults and their commitment to further improving the industry by pursuing their secondary education in an agricultural-related field and wishes them the very best in their future educational endeavors.