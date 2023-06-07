Brooke Luedtke of Pardeeville, was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Columbia County Home and Community Education on May 10. Funds will be provided upon completion of her first semester at University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where she will study animal science.
Luedtke receives $1K scholarship
