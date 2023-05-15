On May 10, Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez visited Sauk Prairie to see the site of a future public art mural. The 100-foot mural was made possible by a Tourism Capital Grant Program. The mural will be located in Sauk City near the Great Sauk State Trail’s mile marker 0, and will welcome visitors to Sauk County as they cross the Wisconsin River from Dane County via a new trail bridge. Christopher Sweet of Reedsburg, was selected as the artist for the mural. The GSST is roughly 11 miles and runs from Sauk City to the northern edge of the Sauk Prairie Recreation Area. Future plans include connecting the trail to Baraboo and Reedsburg where it will then connect to the 400 Trail. For more information, visit greatsaukstatetrail.org.