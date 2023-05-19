The Lowell Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9392 will conduct Memorial Day ceremonies at 7:45 a.m. Monday, May 29 at the Catholic Cemetery on S. River Street/Highway G, Lowell.

After a brief ceremony, the parade will assemble and march to the bridge in Lowell for a short ceremony to honor all veterans lost at sea; then continue to South Street to the VFW Veterans Memorial Park where the Memorial Day program will begin at 8:45 a.m.

Judge Joseph Sciascia will speak.

Veterans and the public may participate. Cars or military vehicles will be available to ride in for veterans unable to march. Veterans who need a ride should assemble at the Lowell VFW at 7:15 a.m.

The Dodgeland School Band, area scout troops and 4-H groups will take part in the parade and program. Grade school students from the Lowell-Reeseville area may march and are asked to bring flowers to decorate the graves of the deceased veterans. A flag and treat will be given to the children who march in Lowell.

Fifteen antique and modern military vehicles and several trucks painted in patriotic themes, fire and EMS vehicles and a three-plane flyover will participate in the parade. Other patriotic parade entries are invited.

In case of inclement weather, the program will be held at 8:45 a.m. in the VFW Veteran’s Memorial Building, 300 South St., Lowell.

For more information, call Chet Caine at 920-927-3847 or 920-210-1849.

In addition to the Memorial Day ceremonies and with weather permitting, commencing at 5 a.m. the Lowell VFW will be firing, playing taps and offering a prayer for the deceased veterans at these rural cemeteries: St. Isadore’s on Hwy. J, Zion Lutheran on Caughlin Road, Holy Assumption on Hwy. M, East Lowell Methodist on Hwy. 16, Lowell Village Cemetery, Grove Prairie on N. Maiden Lane Road, O’Keeg at Danville, St. Columbkille on Hwy. TT, Evangelical and Reformed on Hwy. I, Trinity Lutheran on Hwy. I, Reeseville Village Cemetery, and St. John’s Catholic.