MILWAUKEE — Awards were presented during the April 26 SkillsUSA Wisconsin State Leadership and Skills Conference closing ceremonies held at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Madison. The 50th annual event featured more than 1,800 middle and high school students and post-secondary students participating in more than 80 skilled and technical trades competitions.
Locally, the Industrial Robotics - High School Team of Talan Luedtke, Isaac Wolf, and Jaye Zingsheim, of Lomira High School, Lomira, took silver.
For more information, visit skillsusa-wi.org or call 608-261-6334.