Fifteen students from Lodi Area Middle School meet at Culvers Franchising Headquarters to participate in Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation’s Youth Empowerment class – Smoothies edition on May 16. The students were accompanied by Michelle Howe and Sarah Weber.

Lea Culver welcomed the students and talked about the importance of eating healthy. Todd Wuerger, executive director of Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation, explained to the group how the foundation supports healthy communities through programs like the smoothies class. Chef Quinn Adkins, director of menu development for Culvers, gave the students a tour of the kitchen and talked about how the Culvers menu is selected and how food is prepared. Sauk Prairie Healthcare registered dietitian Julie Esser and nurse navigator Stacy Soboleski taught participants how to make a smoothie.