Sauk Prairie Healthcare welcomes Dr. Melissa Faubert, DO, to Lodi Clinic.
Faubert is a family medicine physician for patients of all ages providing preventative medicine and helping people to make lifestyle modifications to improve their health.
Born in Toronto, she spent her early years in Canada and the Midwest. She earned her bachelors degree in biology from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She went to medical school at Midwestern University-Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine, and completed her family medicine residency at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinis. She and her husband are now raising their three girls in Waunakee.
Faubert will begin seeing patients in September. To schedule an appointment, call Lodi Clinic at 608-592-3296.
For more information, visit saukprairiehealthcare.org or call 608-643-3311.